Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Ferrell's avatar
Mark Ferrell
Jun 30

Thank you for including the contact information to the powers that be. The only way the people rule is to be involved. I am very happy to have a part in closing the primary. I've been saying for years "its like the Baptist's choosing the Pope."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture