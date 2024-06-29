It’s no secret that the Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA) has made no new friends among those in the party who’d like to see the rules followed — the super-majority Republicans actually govern and not just follow whatever the Huckabee family decides to do today.

These people — they call themselves Patriots, and Grassroots — are actually “the People” the Constitution of the US talks about, they’re the populus in Regnat Populus, they’re the voters who are tired of politicians’ lies and tired of a state party that is more interested in retaining power than in following their own rules.

It’s no secret the RPA did everything in their power, and some things that are not in their power, to keep our 2024 Republican State Convention from addressing any of the Grassroots concerns, from holding it in northwest Arkansas, to not allowing some District Committees to contract for space in the convention building, to not doing their job in getting credentialing work done in a timely manner, and colluding with the convention center management to attempt to close the convention before the Patriot’s business was done.

Joseph Wood, a man we once respected when he was a county judge, has convinced us that as Governor Sander’s lap dog he more than useless, he’s a hinderance. An Executive Director who doesn’t know the rules of his own party is a detriment and shouldn’t be reelected this December. You will remember it was only by application of a lot of arm-twisting by Governor Sanders that he even got the job instead of an eminently qualified Sarah Dunklin. Enough about Joe, he’s useless and needs to be replaced.

So do many of the old-line party stalwarts. You know, the ones that don’t show up at a meeting unless there’s something they don’t like being voted on, but somehow always manage to stay in good standing.

The old saying “lead, follow, or get out of the way” comes to mind. The stalwarts — some call them E-Republicans, as they believe they’re “elite” — certainly don’t lead, won’t follow, so they should get out of the way.

Jennifer Lancaster was the Convention Chair and was, in the main, responsible for any of the People’s business that actually got done. She and Jimmie Cavin and a couple of other People put a town hall meeting together for last night to discuss the convention.

What follows are notes reporting on the meeting.

Convention Chair Jennifer Lancaster updated us at last night's town hall meeting and answered questions from the audience for more than two hours. Please distribute the vidoe to delegates within your county. Many suggested contacting RPA Chair Joseph Wood and Executive Director Seth Mays to encourage them to accept the outcome of the convention and publish the newly adopted rules and platform on the RPA website in an expeditious manner. Their email addresses are: joseph@arkansasgop.org and seth@arkansasgop.org. Click to watch the town hall video:

Feel free to distribute the updated rules and platform to your own committee as well. You may download them here:https://txtf.co/2XcnEF.

We thank Jennifer for the great job she did and all those who participated for caring about Arkansas.

Contact Joseph Woods and Governor Sanders and Seth Mays and let them know how you feel and about what they did and what they need to do.

And our state motto is still Regnat Populus!

