There’s a quiet transformation taking place in Western politics.

It doesn’t involve a revolution.

It doesn’t involve tanks in the streets.

It doesn’t even involve dramatic changes to the written law.

Instead, it involves something subtler.

The gradual replacement of accountability with explanation.

And the rhetorical tool that makes this possible is something that sounds virtuous on its face.

Empathy.

Empathy is a healthy human instinct.

Civilizations need it.

But empathy becomes dangerous when it stops being compassion and starts becoming justification.

Because once empathy becomes an excuse…

consequences disappear.

The Rise of the Explanation Economy

Modern political culture has become remarkably adept at explaining why no one can ever be responsible for anything.

Crime rises?

You must understand the offender’s background.

Illegal immigration surges?

They’re just seeking opportunity.

Government officials abuse power?

Investigations would be divisive.

Policy fails?

Intentions were good.

Every failure now arrives wrapped in a protective narrative.

And that narrative is always grounded in the same emotional appeal:

“It would be cruel to enforce consequences.”

Civilization Runs on Consequences

Civilization, however, does not run on emotional appeals.

It runs on rules.

Those rules are simple:

Break the law, face the penalty.

Abuse authority, face investigation.

Lie to the public, face removal.

These principles are not harsh.

They are the foundation of trust.

Citizens accept laws when they believe those laws apply equally to everyone.

The moment people believe the rules apply only to the powerless…

trust collapses.

The Comfortable Minority

Meanwhile, the political class has discovered something interesting.

The safest place in politics is often not power.

It is opposition.

Opposition allows politicians to complain about problems endlessly while never solving them.

Speeches can be made.

Press releases can be issued.

Campaign donations can be collected.

But solving problems would require something dangerous:

Accountability.

And accountability has a way of spreading once it begins.

Pull one thread in Washington and you never know which sweater might unravel.

So the system develops a natural instinct:

Avoid consequences whenever possible.

Weaponized Empathy

This is where empathy becomes a political weapon.

Empathy is used not to help people recover from hardship.

It is used to prevent enforcement of rules.

If you question the policy, you are accused of lacking compassion.

If you ask for enforcement, you are accused of cruelty.

If you demand accountability, you are accused of vindictiveness.

The debate ends before it begins.

Because no one wants to appear heartless.

The Pandora Problem

There is an old myth about Pandora’s box.

Once opened, it released troubles into the world one by one.

They did not appear instantly.

They spread slowly.

Almost unnoticed at first.

Modern political culture feels similar.

The box has been opened.

Out came excuses.

Selective enforcement.

Institutional cowardice.

And the comforting illusion that good intentions can replace consequences.

The Question We’re Avoiding

The real question facing Western societies is not partisan.

It is not left versus right.

It is far simpler.

Do laws still mean what they say?

If they do, they must apply to everyone.

The powerful.

The connected.

The politically protected.

Because the moment accountability disappears at the top, it eventually disappears everywhere.

The Danger of Compassion Without Boundaries

Compassion matters.

Helping those in genuine need matters.

But compassion cannot replace the rule of law.

Because when empathy becomes a substitute for accountability…

it stops being virtue.

It becomes corruption with a halo.

And once a society begins mistaking the two…

history suggests the decline that follows is rarely quick.

But it is usually decisive.

Podcast Companion

This article accompanies the latest Sotallaro Podcast episode, where we explore the idea of weaponized empathy and the political incentives that encourage it.

Listen to the full episode here:

https://jacksotallaro.substack.com/publish/post/191309671

Call to Action

The political class will not fix this problem on its own.

Too many careers depend on keeping the system exactly as it is — a comfortable theater of outrage with no real consequences.

Which means the burden falls where it always has in a republic:

on the citizens.

Read widely.

Think independently.

Stop rewarding empty promises.

And when election day arrives, remember a simple rule:

Do not vote for speeches.

Do not vote for slogans.

Vote for records.

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