We were asked by a reader to spend some time away from Kamala (thank you, it was becoming an obsession. I was starting to think I was that girl...) and to look at the external forces looking to change/degrade the US as a result of policies and (non-American) beliefs pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

We suppose first we should describe who the WEF is and then we’ll cut them open and forecast the future by way of haruspicy (the practice of forecasting the future by examining the entrails of sacrificed animals.)

The WEF is an international organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, that was founded in 1971 by Klaus Schwab, a German economist and engineer. The WEF is best known for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, which brings together political leaders, business executives, academics, and other prominent figures from around the world to discuss global issues. That is what the WEF says about who they are. What they fail to add is that in addition to discussing global issues, the WEF likes to make plans and put them in motion to achieve their member’s fever dreams of the utopia they can create if only people weren’t so stupid and attached to their rights, their God, and their guns.

The WEF claims it aims to improve the state of the world by fostering cooperation between the public and private sectors and plans fixes for a wide range of global challenges, including economic inequality, climate change, technological innovation, and social inclusion. The problem with WEF deciding, as a non-government organization, what is best for the world, is that the average Joe Citizen doesn’t get a say. Now there are some countries in the world where no citizen input into government decisions is praxis normalis or usus normalis. We typically call these countries dictatorships, although the practice of unilateral government action is becoming much more prevalent in historically free cultures lately.

The Davos meeting is the WEF's flagship event, typically held in January. It serves as a platform for discussion and collaboration on major global issues. The event is often attended by heads of state, CEOs of major corporations, and other influential leaders. The themes of the meeting vary each year, reflecting current global concerns. The question we ask is “why?” Why go to Davos to hear Klaus tell us in his superior German (still can’t win a war) way what we want and where we’re going. Between Klaus Schwab and George Soros it’s like the world can’t catch a break.

Back to why go to Davos – we can think of no good reason to be there except to plot the institution of the New World Order. These international leaders get together a lot, at G7 and G8 and NATO and the United Nations (not a winner in the bunch, by the way) and other places where they get to fondle each other and pretend they’re not the most self-absorbed bunch of people on Earth.

And WEF meetings are not fully public – that means they do the stuff they can defend with the public present and the rest of their plotting is sub rosa. The public meeting are the pablum to the private meeting steak. The private meetings are usually attended by invited participants only, such as political leaders, CEOs, and other high-profile figures. The content of these discussions is often confidential.

Participation in the WEF's annual meeting in Davos is by invitation only. Attendees typically include global leaders from business, politics, academia, and civil society. The event is not open to the general public.

While the WEF engages with a wide range of stakeholders, active participation in its meetings and initiatives is generally limited to member companies, strategic partners, and selected leaders. Membership in the WEF is expensive and exclusive, typically limited to large corporations and influential organizations.

So now that we know that 99.99999% of the people on planet Earth will not be members of WEF and will never by invited to a private meeting, who exactly are these panjandrums?

Well, there are a lot of them, and not all members names are known, but the few we do know are:

Angela Merkel - Former Chancellor of Germany, who frequently participated in WEF meetings during her time in office.

Emmanuel Macron - President of France, who has been involved in WEF discussions on global economic and social issues.

Xi Jinping - President of China, who has delivered keynote speeches at WEF events, including the Davos meetings.

Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada, who has participated in WEF meetings and discussions on climate change and inclusive growth.

Joe Biden - President of the United States, whose administration has engaged with the WEF, particularly on issues like climate change and global cooperation.

Bill Gates - Co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist, who has been a regular participant in WEF events, especially on global health and development issues.

Klaus Schwab - Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, who is a central figure in the organization.

Marc Benioff - CEO of Salesforce, who is known for his advocacy of stakeholder capitalism and social responsibility.

Satya Nadella - CEO of Microsoft, who has been involved in WEF discussions on digital transformation and the future of work.

Christine Lagarde - President of the European Central Bank and former Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who has participated in WEF discussions on global economic policy.

Yuval Noah Harari - Historian and author, known for his works like "Sapiens" and "Homo Deus," who has spoken at WEF events about the future of humanity and technology.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and former Finance Minister of Nigeria, who has engaged with WEF on trade and development issues.

Greta Thunberg - Environmental activist, who has been a vocal participant in WEF meetings, advocating for urgent action on climate change.

Al Gore - Former Vice President of the United States and environmental activist, who has participated in WEF discussions on climate change.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge - Who has engaged with WEF on issues related to conservation and mental health.

Larry Fink - CEO of BlackRock, who has been involved in WEF discussions on sustainable investing and corporate responsibility.

These individuals are among the many who have contributed to the WEF's discussions and initiatives, shaping its agenda on global issues, and a rogues gallery if there ever was one. These people have an agenda, and it doesn’t include the American theories about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

The phrase "You will own nothing and you will be happy" is often associated with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its vision for the future, particularly in the context of the "Great Reset" initiative. However, the exact phrase was not directly stated by the WEF itself. The phrase originated from a 2016 WEF video titled "8 Predictions for the World in 2030." One of the predictions presented in the video was "You'll own nothing. And you'll be happy." The idea behind this prediction is linked to a vision of a future where goods and services are more commonly accessed through sharing and rental models rather than traditional ownership. All well and good except owning nothing is sort of a communist thing, and not very popular in the US.

WEF tries to downplay the phrase "You will own nothing and you will be happy", however we believe they accidentally told the truth. The elites who make up this organization don’t have anyone’s best interest but their own at heart. It follows that as long as they have their palatial homes, private jets, entry to the best restaurants and venues, they don’t care at all about the proles. As long as we’re here to do the work and produce the goods they need to live their lifestyle they could care less the things that are important to us. We demand our right to free speech, and our rights to keep and bear arms, and the other God given rights we have as citizens of the US. They would take away our ability to speak freely as a way to stifle dissent. They’d take away our guns (assuming of course their guards are still armed) to turn us from citizens to serfs, and they’d take away our rights to property because, reasons.

What we’re saying here is Klaus Schwab is one of those ancient things that floats to the top of old cesspits, and those who collaborate with him should be known by their real name, Quisling. A politician or business leader who works to implement polities against the law in any country should be indicted, tried, and if found guilty, be jailed.

Truth be known, we’re not the first to find WEF to be disgusting. Some critics argue that it represents the interests of the global elite and fails to address the needs of ordinary people. Others have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in the WEF's operations. And both these things are true. If you have to keep it secret, we probably not only need to know, but maybe we need to force the issue. Maybe Congress could investigate it (assuming they’re not members…).

The WEF emphasizes the importance of collaboration between governments, businesses, and civil society to tackle global challenges. It provides a platform for dialogue and partnership, often leading to the development of public-private initiatives and policies. They say it so well, you’d almost believe it’s true. The collaboration they’re talking about are public/private partnerships (PPP), and there are certainly issues there.

Despite their perceived benefits, PPPs have faced criticism, particularly around issues of accountability, transparency, and the equitable distribution of risks and rewards. Poorly designed PPPs can lead to cost overruns, delays, and public dissatisfaction. And man being man, greed always plays a part. Critics argue that PPPs can prioritize private profit over public interest, leading to concerns about access, affordability, and quality of services.

Government likes PPP because of the deniability the elected officials receive by outsourcing their responsibilities. Take a look at privately owned prisons to see the dark side of PPP.

Also remember government is supposed to be about continuity. What happens to PPP when the project is no longer profitable? If it’s part of government we all get to pay to keep it going. If it’s private, you may see a private concern choose to not renew a contract, and then the government is back in whatever business they outsourced, but without experience or staff or facilities.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) does not explicitly espouse socialism, but know it by what it does and not what it says. It advocates for a form of economic and social governance that emphasizes cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as addressing global challenges such as inequality, climate change, social justice, and technological disruption.

These concerns are often associated with more progressive or left-leaning political ideologies, but the WEF does not align itself with any specific political ideology or economic system (publicly). If it looks like a duck…

The WEF advocates for "stakeholder capitalism," which suggests that businesses should serve the interests of all stakeholders—customers, employees, suppliers, communities, and the environment—rather than focusing solely on maximizing shareholder profits. This concept is often contrasted with traditional capitalist models that prioritize shareholder value. Well, it should be. Businesses are usually established to make a profit. Very few people will invest in a business that will not make a profit, but will insure that the tree huggers are happy, we all drive electric vehicles, and we practice what we preach when we preach Karl Marx’ vision where he describes a future stage of human development in which the principle of "from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs" would govern society. Sorry, the Democrats are socialist enough for us, we don’t need Karl Marx or the WEF.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) does not explicitly advocate for socialism, but it does promote concepts like "stakeholder capitalism" and collaborative governance, which can contrast with some traditional principles of a constitutional republic like that of the United States. Here’s how the WEF's approach contrasts with the foundational principles of the US system:

1. Property Rights:

WEF's Vision : The WEF’s advocacy for "stakeholder capitalism" and shared resources implies a shift from individual ownership to collective use of assets. For example, the WEF’s prediction that “you’ll own nothing and be happy” suggests a future where shared access to goods and services could replace traditional ownership.

US Constitutional Republic: The US Constitution strongly protects individual property rights, viewing them as essential to personal liberty and economic freedom. The Fifth Amendment, for instance, protects against the government taking private property without just compensation, reinforcing the importance of property ownership in a free society.

2. Liberty:

WEF's Vision : The WEF promotes global governance and policies that often involve greater regulation and oversight to address global challenges like climate change, inequality, and technological disruption. This can involve state intervention in markets and more centralized decision-making.

US Constitutional Republic: The US system is built on principles of individual liberty and limited government. The Constitution, particularly through the Bill of Rights, ensures that citizens have freedoms that the government cannot easily infringe upon. The emphasis is on protecting individual rights against government overreach.

3. Economic System:

WEF's Vision : The WEF’s support for stakeholder capitalism suggests that businesses should consider the broader impact on society and the environment rather than focusing solely on profits. This approach often involves more government regulation and global cooperation.

US Constitutional Republic: The US economic system is traditionally based on free-market capitalism, where the role of the government is generally limited to protecting property rights, enforcing contracts, and ensuring a fair playing field. The emphasis is on individual entrepreneurship and market-driven growth, with minimal government interference.

4. Global Governance vs. National Sovereignty:

WEF's Vision : The WEF often advocates for global solutions to global problems, which can sometimes involve supranational governance structures and international cooperation that might supersede national sovereignty.

US Constitutional Republic: The US Constitution prioritizes national sovereignty and the idea that the American government is accountable to its citizens. US policy traditionally emphasizes the primacy of national laws and the rights of states and individuals over international agreements.

5. Social Welfare:

WEF's Vision : The WEF supports extensive social programs and policies aimed at reducing inequality and promoting social justice. This can involve redistributive policies, which some may view as having elements of socialism.

US Constitutional Republic: The US system allows for social welfare programs, but these are often balanced with concerns about individual responsibility, economic freedom, and the limits of government intervention. The US approach traditionally emphasizes that welfare should not undermine personal initiative or property rights.

Summary:

The WEF's approach contrasts with the US Constitutional Republic in several ways, particularly in its views on property rights, the role of government, and the balance between individual liberty and collective responsibility. The US system is deeply rooted in the protection of individual freedoms, property rights, and limited government, while the WEF advocates for a more collaborative and regulated approach to address global challenges. Critics of the WEF’s vision argue that it could undermine the foundational principles of liberty and economic freedom that are central to the US constitutional framework.

It is our opinion that implementation of WEF’s principals of governance in place of the Constitutional Republic that we have in the US would effectively end the United States and form a different country altogether. We are not supportive either of this direction for the US or of the WEF in any shape or form it is in.

Additionally, we believe in the Constitution, and we especially believe that WEF is Satan’s plan and Klaus Schwab is Mephistopheles himself.

