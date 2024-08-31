Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
Aug 31

Explain the TENT PROGRAM, it is not just 'refugees' that has destroyed Boar's Head.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture