In 2015, President Barack Obama signed an agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran – a regime that has declared itself our enemy since 1979. Rather than confront Iran for decades of terrorism, hostage-taking, and the blood of Americans on its hands, Obama handed them cash, legitimacy, and a green light to keep doing business as usual.

Let’s call it what it was – appeasement dressed up as diplomacy.

The Iranian regime, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, has never hidden its intentions. “Death to America” isn’t a campaign slogan – it’s the cornerstone of their foreign policy. From the moment they stormed our embassy and took 52 Americans hostage in 1979, the ayatollahs made it clear they were at war with our way of life.

And through their proxies – Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iraqi militias – they’ve carried that war across the globe, targeting US troops, embassies, and civilians.

So what did we do in 2015? We rewarded them.

Obama’s Iran deal unfroze over $100 billion in assets. Worse, the US flew pallets of cash – literal cash – into Tehran. The justification? Iran promised to slow down its nuclear program. But it didn’t dismantle anything. The deal had sunset clauses that practically guaranteed Iran could resume its weapons program once the calendar rolled over. Inspections? Spotty at best. Missiles? Not even addressed. Terrorism? Ignored. Human rights? Off the table.

Iran didn’t change. It cheated.

While Washington patted itself on the back for a “historic” deal, Iran kept funding terror, attacking US soldiers through Shia militias in Iraq, and testing ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, their centrifuges kept spinning – sometimes in secret, sometimes in plain sight.

We gave them everything. They gave us lies.

And here’s the real kicker – this wasn’t just about bad foreign policy. It was about priorities. Obama’s deal put America last. It endangered our troops, our allies like Israel, and our credibility worldwide. We chose to trust terrorists over our own military intelligence. We gave our enemies money while veterans struggled to get care at home.

That’s not diplomacy. That’s national self-sabotage, and it’s all Obama’s responsibility for putting his socialist/communist beliefs before doing his job as President and acting in the national interest first and foremost.

No one’s saying we should rush into war. But there’s a big difference between avoiding war and surrendering leverage. The Constitution doesn’t give the executive branch the authority to make binding international commitments without Senate approval for a reason – because decisions like this should be debated, vetted, and accountable to the American people.

Instead, Obama sidestepped Congress and cut a backroom deal with a hostile regime. And the consequences are still with us. Up until the Israeli attack June 13, Iran was closer to a nuclear weapon than ever before. US forces are on heightened alert, with the possibility of assisting Israel in their war effort, although the Trump administration said there won’t be any boots on the ground. And the Middle East, always volatile, is more dangerous than ever.

History won’t look kindly on the Iran deal. It was a gamble based on wishful thinking, and the house always wins when you play against reality.

If we’ve learned anything from the last few decades, it’s this: appeasing terrorists never works. It doesn’t buy peace. It buys time—for them. And eventually, we pay for it in blood.

To those who insist that Trump promised no new wars, your analysis is faulty. Look at his historic positions. President Trump has always been against wars, from his criticism of the Iraq war until today. That doesn’t mean he will not use the military when it’s the only solution. According to Mike Walz, in the first Trump administration 74 terrorist leaders planning attacks on US soil were killed. Those neutralized in Trump's airstrikes were terrorists from al-Qaeda, Al-Shabaab, and ISIS including notable terrorist leaders including Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ISIS leader, and Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander.

So, using military assets is not off the table. It’s just that, by his words and actions, Trump prefers to make a deal rather than take a life.

That’s a belief system and a leader with which we heartily agree.