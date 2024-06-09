The US has many, many high priority issues to address, and the relative importance of each can be a personal decision depending on your preference and belief. We don’t believe anyone can refute the statement that “protection of all of the US’ borders is the highest priority of the federal government today.” There may be other, important issues, but without a border you don’t have a country, so the border comes first in our opinion.

Israel, our only partner/ally in the middle east, is important as well. After our border, Israel is and should be our next priority. Israel, like any other ally, deserves our assistance and support when they are attacked. If Poland was attacked by Belarus, would we stand by and not support them? Would we delay military aid on the basis that the weapons delivered are too powerful? Of course we wouldn’t. Poland is our ally as well as a member of NATO. We won’t even discuss NATO Article 5 – we like to call it the trailer park Article – that requires a response by all if one is attacked. What good is a bilateral defense agreement if you won’t support your ally when they’re attacked?

And then there’s Ukraine, our priority 3, involved in a proxy war with Russia. We are supportive of Ukraine’s efforts against Russia, and believe that NATO should also support them. We don’t believe we should support Ukraine to the exclusion of securing our borders and supporting Israel. Much of the aid sent to Ukraine is directly used to fight the war, comprised of ammunition and weapons systems. Some of the aid, however, is used to pay salaries for civil servants such as educators, healthcare workers, and first responders as well as to repair infrastructure damaged by the war. We’re not so sure we support this use of our resources.

It seems to us that the US is a lot more invested in the Ukraine war than just sending guns and bullets, and we wonder if our level of commitment is justified? We know that Ukraine is a revenue source to the Biden Cabal, and that alone lowers their priority in our view. However, we’re not supporting a paragon of western values in Zelensky either, and we should be aware of that. He, Zelensky, tried to have the Russian Orthodox Church banned. He’s also signed a law banning pro-Russian political parties. These actions don’t strike us as particularly democratic, so what are we supporting? When you cancel elections, remain in office after your term has ended, arrest and imprison those who don’t agree with you, aren’t you a tyrant just like the one you’re fighting? Is anything that opposes Russia acceptable? We think not. Should we continue to support Ukraine? We’re not sure. Our gut tells us it’s not a good war – no wars are, but this may be a particularly bad one – and we shouldn’t be part of it. We’re not supportive of the casualties in Ukraine, and believe the loss of a whole generation of young men is a high price to pay for the listed reasons both sides are fighting for.

Then comes the most important question. How much longer is the US going to support Ukraine while not closing our southern border? We send billions of dollars to support Zelensky’s war, while ignoring an invasion of the homeland by illegal aliens from who knows where. Recent reports indicate many of the illegal entrants are male, of military age, and from China. Except for Comrade Biden, this isn’t good news for anyone. Yet we – actually the Biden Cabal – continue to put up with the activities on our southern border. Ukraine is the squeaky wheel, while Israel is ignored or at least given second seat to Ukraine. All the while what should be our highest priority, the southern border, is ignored by Barack’s Boy Biden (BBB). Of course the purpose of ignoring the southern border is to import a new voting block to replace the Blacks and Hispanics, and even some Jews who are jumping the Democrap ship for the good ship Trump.

Thank you for reading Jack’s Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

So there you have it, the quiet words spoken out loud. The Democrats are allowing all this to happen so they can win an election. Russians, Ukrainians, Jews, Palestinians, illegal aliens, and citizens of the US are dying when they don’t have to just so BBB can win a second term. The cartels continue to deliver illegals and fentanyl across our border and Biden lies and says the border is secure.

Sounds like impeachable stuff to us! BBB lies, cheats, and steals to complete Barack’s fundamental changes to the US and BBB’s need to collect more money from oligarchs to support Hunter’s habit and have something left over for the Big Guy. There’ a special place in hell for someone who would profit on the suffering and deaths of other human beings. We believe BBB is one of these.

Only he’s not a, or the big guy, he’s a small, petty, incompetent man who is probably so far past the back side of the curve as to appear off of it. A liar, a cheat, a sexual pervert, and finally the sock puppet for Barack “Manchurian Candidate” Obama.

Our only real hope is the election. Remember, whoever is elected in November won’t be inaugurated until January 2025. That’s a lot more time for Joe and Barack to pour sand into the gears. It’s said you get the government you deserve. Our country – and especially our government – has been “Slouching Toward Gomorrah” for 50 years. It will require a lot of work to get it back.

And yes, we’re calling you to action. There are a myriad of tasks that need to be done if we are to get rid of BBB and restore the US to it’s pre-Obama health.

And remember the old Chinese proverb, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”

Get busy and plant that tree!

Leave a comment