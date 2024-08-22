Kamala Harris’ nonsensical “What Can Be, Unburdened By What Has Been” word salad of a slogan hasn’t been cutting it as her campaign slogan, so she has now resorted to channeling Hitler and the Nazis. Harris is now trying to re-brand support for her ticket as “joyful”. The Nazis used “joyful” as a program title to cover their hatred of the Jews, and “joy” is the one thing her campaign and the Nazis have in common; the Nazis were antisemitic and the Harris Democrat party agenda is antisemitic as well.

You can’t blame it all on Harris, though. The basic belief her ticket espouses is more aligned with Kamala’s and Tampon Tim Walz’ political belief, which is communist, than the Democrat belief in anything that gets them elected.

Kamala is the head of a ticket that has dishonesty as it’s foundational principal. It’s not just campaign promises that will never be kept, it’s about who the candidates actually are.

Let’s start with Kamala Harris, who was introduced by the media as the first Indian-American Senator, an appellation that is sort of true. Her mother was of Indian descent, so Kamala is technically half Indian. However, as she ran for higher office, she shed the Indian descent and claims now to be black. Here’s the problem; she’s not black, she’s hasn’t any African blood in her. Kamala’s father was Hindu and Irish. Don’t see any black blood on dad’s side, and mom was Indian. Dad was a Jamaican citizen, not of Jamaican descent.

So Kamala is lying about being black. She may have been the first Indian Vice-President (but race has nothing to do with competence) but she certainly wasn’t the first black Vice-President. We haven’t had a black Vice-President ever. We will someday, but their name won’t be Kamala.

Remember in the 2020 debate when Kamala used the “I was that little girl” when she accused Biden of racism in his support of school busing? That was a pretty good line, and except for the fact that Kamala was schooled in Canada from Kindergarten through high school. She never was bused in to a US school, in fact until she entered college, she never attended a US school. Liar Liar pants on fire.

Kamala ranks high as the most incompetent Vice-President, but again, her lack of performance at any of the tasks assigned her by the President could have simply been the President pushing responsibility for a task that he never expected to be completed – in fact, given the Democrat need for a new voting block to replace the black and Hispanics who are deserting the Democrat party, her incompetence may have been just what Joe ordered.

So the border is a mess, and the blame is Biden-Harris for sure. The border wasn’t totally secure under Trump, but it wasn’t Swiss cheese either as it was under the Biden-Harris team. The border alone is reason enough to not vote for Harris, and in fact if it there’s a possibility that Kamala broke any laws while incompetently running our border, maybe she should spend some time in Club Fed.

Jail was good a enough Democrat solution for Trump, and the Democrats have set precedent with attempting to jail ex-Presidents. They should assume the Democrat population of federal prisons will rise soon.

As to No Balz Walz, the valor stealing, child indoctrinating communist, his record speaks for itself. Thirty trips to Communist China – how did he afford them on a school teacher’s salary – brought children along, had his honeymoon there, but he’s really a patriot, right? Right? He’s a damned commie, and if there is any proof that he did anything against the US while he was in the National Guard, he should be prosecuted for treason. Tim Walz is a piece of crap and an insult to every person who has ever worn the uniform.

Walz didn’t dispatch the National Guard when Minneapolis was burning after George Floyd’s fentanyl overdose death (and which Walz blamed the police for) asking who was going to restore the peace “19 year old cooks and clerks?” And this bastard claimed to be a Command Sergeant Major – hell of a way to show confidence in the troops you once “led.” It was in the movement’s best interest for Minneapolis to burn, so no-Balz Walz let it.

Walz didn’t direct his Attorney General, Keith Ellison, to prosecute the rioters who burnt the city, and in fact Ellison prosecuted the police officers who were blamed for Floyd’s death. It has since been proved that Floyd died from an enlarged heart resulting from long term drug abuse, and a fentanyl overdose. It was additionally found that none of the police officers had done anything against department procedure. Walz did nothing to correct this injustice and to this day insists the police killed Floyd. You have to remember, it’s all part of the communist playbook, and Walz is a dedicated player.

When you look at the campaign, you’ll find Kamala has flip-flopped on all the issues she’s supported since her early days in the People’s Republic of California. Giggles and Tampon Tim want to seem to be smart, loyal, and acting in the best interests of the people of the US when they’re not. They are ideologically incapable of acting in the best interests of the US while answering to Barack Obama, whose interests are to make the US into a 3rd world country, and Tim Walz communism. Both of them are puppets, Kamala to Obama and Tim to Xi Jinping. Neither holds allegiance to someone or some thing that is in the US best interests. Both are clear and present dangers to the US.

It’s easy to float proposals that first time home buyers get $25,000 to get them started, but don’t the idiots who wrote this crap for her realize that her proposal will just raise the price of a new house by $25,000? Any moron except a Democrat can see that.

So far, Kamala has promised to implement price controls, a 28% corporate tax increase, a 44.6% capital gains tax increase, and a 25% tax on unrealized gains. All of these will serve to damage the economy more than she and Joe Biden have done already. Everything she says or promises is aimed at a person who will not think about the consequences, and especially about unintended consequences.

It will be interesting to see how many low-information voters believe that Kamala has honestly changed positions from her socialist pie-in-the-sky pronouncements to more moderate, Democrat “pay their fair share” positions just to get votes.

Remember the lobbyist’s mantra, “You get the government you pay for” is still as true as ever.

It’s a shame that a country as great as the US has to deal with a government full of liars and cheats, but that’s another post...

