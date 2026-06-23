Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
21m

Rights are not the same thing as trust. That is the sentence the modern West forgot. A constitutional republic can protect free speech while investigating conspiracy, material support, incitement, espionage, and violence. A nation can welcome lawful immigrants while demanding assimilation, border control, and allegiance to its civic compact. A civilization can tolerate dissent without rewarding anti-Western radicals with faculty chairs, media platforms, immigration privilege, public funding, or political veto power. The answer is not cruelty. It is seriousness: equal law, secure borders, moral confidence, and the courage to say Western civilization is worth defending.

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