Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
17h

This demonstrates why the term “White Privilege” is so hypocritical. The hypocrites who cried about it are actually the ones responsible for it in the first place. Only, they’ll never admit to it.

Reply
Share
Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
1d

The current power structure seems to split along the lines of more government and less government. More government has more government jobs, more government benefits, more government control, and a merging of everything into something above us and out of reach. Less government reduces government jobs, regulations, spending, benefits, and reach. We saw how black populations were impacted by Democrat politics in the south in the early 20th century. After passage of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, the Democrat party went into overdrive as the party of socialism with government jobs, benefits and overreach. That new direction made the Democrat party the party of the underclass. Many in the black community and many in the white community place themselves in the underclass looking for benefits without thinking what that does for their future and their grandchildren’s future. If everyone recognized the greatness of the opportunity offered by the American experiment, and that no one in America is a member of the underclass, there would be little room for the current Democrat party.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Sotallaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture