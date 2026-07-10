This post is on a subject near and dear to my heart, the future of the United States Marine Corps. In the recent past, the Corps has lost it’s way, implementing a scheme called “Force Design” which is, in my opinion, antithetical to the stated purpose of the Corps. This article is my reply to those who would destroy the premier mid-weight fighting force in the world for political reasons.

I’d like you all to read and enjoy this piece, however I know many of you could care less. We’ll be back to our usual content very soon now.

There is a difference between modernizing the Marine Corps and gutting it in the name of modernity.

There is a difference between adapting to the future battlefield and deciding that Congress, history, combined arms, amphibious warfare, and the hard-earned lessons of Marine blood are now just legacy clutter.

And there is a very big difference between the Marine Corps required by Title 10 and the Marine Corps imagined by the architects of Force Design 2030.

Title 10 does not create a think tank with rifles. It does not create a drone club with dress blues. It does not create a naval targeting cell wearing Eagle, Globe, and Anchor lapel pins.

Title 10 demands a Marine Corps.

A real one.

A combined-arms, expeditionary, amphibious, naval land force — able to seize and defend advanced naval bases, conduct land operations essential to a naval campaign, develop amphibious landing-force doctrine, and expand for war. The statute says the Corps must include not less than three combat divisions and three air wings, and must be organized, trained, and equipped to provide fleet marine forces of combined arms with supporting air components. It also says other presidentially directed duties may not detract from the operations for which the Corps is primarily organized.

That is the law.

Force Design 2030 is the theory.

And the theory has a problem.

Title 10 Wanted a Marine Corps. Force Design Wants a Concept.

Force Design 2030 says the old Corps was “optimized for large-scale amphibious forcible entry and sustained operations ashore” and that its defining attributes were “no longer what the nation requires.” It specifically called for divesting capabilities to fund new ones, including reductions tied to infantry battalions, artillery, ground mobility, assault support aviation, light attack aviation, and combat service support. It also labeled tanks and towed cannon artillery as areas of over-investment.

There it is.

Not whispered. Not hidden. Not invented by critics.

The document says the old Corps — the Corps built around amphibious assault, sustained operations ashore, infantry, artillery, armor, aviation, engineers, logistics, and the ugly business of closing with and destroying the enemy — was no longer what the nation required.

But Title 10 says something else.

Title 10 says the Marine Corps shall provide fleet marine forces of combined arms.

Combined arms is not a slogan. It is not a buzzword. It is not “a missile battery plus a drone feed plus a contractor-maintained laptop talking to a joint fires network that may or may not survive first contact with Chinese electronic warfare.”

Combined arms means infantry, artillery, armor or armored mobility, aviation, engineers, logistics, communications, reconnaissance, and command — integrated so the enemy cannot solve one problem without being killed by another.

Force Design did not merely “modernize” that structure. It carved pieces out of it, sold the furniture, and told the house it was now more agile.

The Great Marine Corps Garage Sale

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) summarized the early Force Design changes bluntly: eliminate all Marine Corps tank battalions, eliminate bridging companies, reduce infantry battalions from 24 to 21, reduce cannon artillery batteries from 21 to 5, and reduce amphibious vehicle companies from 6 to 4.

Later, CRS noted that by 2021 the Corps had removed all main battle tanks and heavy bridging equipment, reorganized infantry battalions for mobile distributed operations, eliminated most towed cannon artillery and significant numbers of manned aircraft from future plans, and phased out much legacy logistics capacity previously intended for sustained land operations.

That is not a tune-up.

That is a limb removal.

And the defense was always the same: the future is different; China is dangerous; missiles are lethal; drones are everywhere; big formations can be found and killed; the Corps must become lighter, more naval, more distributed, harder to detect, and better able to support sea denial.

Some of that is true.

The battlefield is changing. China is real. Long-range precision fires are real. Drones are real. The old ways cannot simply be bronzed and worshiped.

But the answer to a dangerous battlefield is not to turn the Marine Corps into a fragile specialty instrument for one theater, one enemy, one theory, and one favored concept of operations.

The answer is to make the Corps more lethal without making it less complete.

The Statute Says “Combined Arms.” Force Design Says “Trust the Network.”

The Corps’ own 2023 update says Force Design 2030 is meant to make the Marine Corps “lighter, more naval, more versatile, and more lethal,” providing support to naval campaigns, integrating with the naval and joint force, standing in across theaters, disrupting adversary plans, and seizing and defending key maritime terrain.

Fine.

No serious critic opposes a more lethal Marine Corps. No serious critic opposes better sensors, drones, anti-ship missiles, air defense, reconnaissance, counter-reconnaissance, long-range fires, or tighter Navy integration.

The problem is not adding the new.

The problem is burning the old before the new has proved it can carry the load.

Force Design’s favorite Marine is a small, distributed, low-signature stand-in force operating inside an enemy weapons engagement zone, helping the fleet with sea denial and kill webs. The stand-in-force concept says these forces may conduct sea denial near chokepoints, use organic sensors and weapons, integrate with naval and joint all-domain capabilities, and seize or control contested key maritime terrain.

That may be useful.

But useful is not the same as sufficient.

A Marine Littoral Regiment may be a fine tool. But a tool is not a Corps. A missile battery is not a division. A sensor node is not combined arms. A stand-in force is not a national crisis-response force. A kill web is not a replacement for Marines who can land, fight, sustain, reinforce, break through, and hold.

Title 10 does not say the Marine Corps shall be organized to provide forward-positioned naval tripwires with exquisite communications dependencies.

It says fleet marine forces of combined arms.

Force Design May Fit the Letter While Cheating the Spirit

Here is the key point: Force Design 2030 may not literally violate Title 10 on paper.

The Marine Corps can still say it has three divisions. It can still say it has three air wings. It can still say it is naval. It can still say it conducts amphibious operations. It can still say it supports naval campaigns. It can still say it seizes and defends advanced naval bases.

But the question is not whether the org chart technically survives.

The question is whether the capability survives.

A “combat division” hollowed of tanks, stripped of much cannon artillery, reduced in infantry, dependent on external fires, dependent on contested logistics, and optimized for distributed maritime operations is still a division in the bureaucratic sense.

But is it a combat division in the Title 10 sense?

That is the question Congress should be asking.

Not “Does the PowerPoint still have three boxes labeled division?”

The question is:

Can those divisions still fight as combined-arms Marine forces across the full range of naval expeditionary war?

If not, then Force Design has not modernized the Marine Corps.

It has renamed the corpse.

The “Such Other Duties” Trap

Title 10 gives the President authority to direct the Marine Corps to perform other duties — but it adds a warning: those duties may not detract from or interfere with the operations for which the Corps is primarily organized.

That sentence matters.

Because Force Design risks doing exactly what the statute warns against: letting a particular operational obsession detract from the Corps’ core statutory purpose.

The Marine Corps is supposed to be naval. Yes.

It is supposed to support the fleet. Yes.

It is supposed to seize and defend advanced naval bases. Yes.

But it is also supposed to be a combined-arms force capable of conducting land operations essential to naval campaigns. Not just sensing. Not just targeting. Not just sea denial. Not just gray-zone chess with unmanned systems and information operations.

Land operations.

Combat divisions.

Air wings.

Amphibious operations.

Expansion for war.

That is the Marine Corps Congress ordered.

CRS lists the obvious oversight questions: whether a China-and-Indo-Pacific-focused Force Design will be suitable for NATO, the Middle East, and Africa; whether contested logistics can actually work; how Navy-Marine disagreements over amphibious ships affect the concept; how loss of tanks affects defense against mechanized forces; how artillery reductions affect fire support when air or naval fires are unavailable; and how aircraft cuts affect lift and close air support.

Those are not nostalgic questions.

Those are survival questions.

The Fatal Conceit: Designing the Corps Around the Preferred War

The central arrogance of Force Design 2030 is the belief that the Marine Corps can be redesigned around the war planners most expect, instead of preserved for the wars America actually gets.

History is not kind to that kind of genius.

The next war has a nasty habit of refusing to obey the last seminar.

The Marine Corps may be needed in the Pacific. It may be needed in Europe. It may be needed in the Middle East. It may be needed in Africa. It may be needed to evacuate Americans, seize ports, reinforce embassies, open lodgments, hold terrain, support naval campaigns, fight in cities, fight in mountains, fight in mud, fight without perfect networks, fight without air superiority, fight without the Navy having every ship it promised, and fight after the enemy has turned the communications plan into confetti.

A Corps designed too narrowly for stand-in sea denial in the First Island Chain may be brilliantly suited for one slice of one war and dangerously thin everywhere else.

That is not readiness.

That is specialization dressed up as prophecy.

The Verdict

Title 10 demands a Marine Corps that is:

Combined-arms.

Force Design risks making it component-arms — pieces scattered across networks, dependent on joint enablers, and missing some of the organic tools that once made Marine formations self-contained killers.

Amphibious and expeditionary.

Force Design says it is more naval, but it also moved away from the old large-scale amphibious forcible-entry model and treated the legacy force-sizing construct as unsuitable.

Able to conduct land operations essential to naval campaigns.

Force Design prioritizes sea denial, key maritime terrain, sensors, shooters, and distributed operations — useful capabilities, but not a full substitute for sustained land-combat power.

Able to expand for war.

Force Design divested real, existing capacity before all replacement capabilities were mature, funded, fielded, transported, supplied, and proven.

A force-in-readiness.

Force Design risks producing a force-in-theory.

Modernization is necessary. But modernization that amputates combat power and calls the stump innovation deserves no applause.

The Marine Corps does not belong to the Commandant. It does not belong to the Pentagon’s concept writers. It does not belong to the latest war-game priesthood. It belongs to the Constitution, to Congress, and to the American people.

Title 10 gave America a Marine Corps.

Force Design 2030 owes the country proof that it has not turned that Corps into a narrower, lighter, more fragile, more fashionable instrument — optimized for the planners’ favorite war and less ready for everything else.

Because when the balloon goes up, no Marine will be saved by a buzzword.

No rifle platoon pinned down in bad weather will be rescued by a concept paper.

No commander short of lift, armor, artillery, engineers, or logistics will care that the divestment brief was elegant.

And no enemy will pause to admire how “modern” the Corps became before discovering it no longer brought enough Corps to the fight.

As always, comments are encouraged. Thank you for spending your valuable time with Jack’s Substack.

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