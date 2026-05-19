Religious Liberty Is Not a License to Build a Private Government

“Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.” That is Matthew 22:21. It is one of the most quoted, most admired, and most conveniently ignored statements in all of Scripture. Everybody likes it when Caesar is the one being restrained. Nobody likes it when their own religious faction is told to drop the sword, step back from the courthouse door, and remember that God did not hand them a badge.

The question is not whether Christians have a God-given right to practice their faith. We do. The Constitution recognizes and protects that right. It does not create it. It does not grant it as a favor from government. It verifies what government did not give and therefore has no authority to destroy. The First Amendment is not Caesar being generous. It is Caesar being chained. It tells government to keep its hands off the church, off the conscience, off the pulpit, off the soul, and off the worship of Almighty God.

But that is only half the equation. And half-truths are where hypocrisy breeds.

Because the same Constitution that protects the Christian also protects the Muslim. It protects the Jew. It protects the atheist. It protects the man who kneels in prayer and the man who refuses to kneel at all. That is the deal. That is the American settlement. That is what makes the question difficult, and that is what makes the answer necessary.

So when a Muslim says, “The same Constitution that protects your right to practice Christianity protects my right to practice Islam, and Sharia is part of my religion,” the answer cannot be cheap. It cannot be tribal. It cannot be, “Well, my religion is true and yours is not, so I get liberty and you get suspicion.” That may make for a nice bumper sticker in certain circles, but it is not constitutional government. It is not serious theology. It is not a republic. It is just religious favoritism wearing a flag pin.

The answer is this: yes, the Constitution protects your right to believe and practice your religion. But no, it does not protect any religious system’s attempt to replace civil law, override constitutional rights, punish dissenters, govern unwilling people, or create a private legal kingdom inside the United States.

That rule applies to Sharia. It applies to canon law. It applies to church discipline. It applies to rabbinical courts. It applies to every preacher, imam, bishop, elder board, religious tribunal, denominational committee, activist movement, and self-anointed moral authority that gets the bright idea that God’s name can be used as a crowbar against the rule of law.

Let’s say it plainly: anything in any religion that usurps the rule of law is not protected religious liberty. It is a rival claim of government.

That does not mean the belief itself is not religious. A doctrine can be religious. A practice can be religious. A moral code can be religious. Sharia may be part of Islam. Canon law may be part of Catholicism. Church discipline may be part of Protestant congregational life. Biblical morality is part of Christian obedience. But when any of those systems stops governing voluntary believers and starts claiming civil authority over unwilling people, it has crossed the line. It has left the sanctuary and entered the courthouse. It has stopped being protected religious exercise and started acting like government.

At that point, Caesar has jurisdiction.

And no, that is not an attack on religion. It is the only arrangement that keeps religion free.

Religious liberty protects conscience. It protects worship. It protects preaching. It protects prayer. It protects voluntary obedience to God. It protects the Christian who says, “I must obey God rather than men.” It protects the Muslim who fasts for Ramadan, the Jew who keeps kosher, the church that disciplines its members, the parent who raises children in the faith, and the citizen who brings moral conviction into public life. Good. It should. That is liberty.

But religious liberty does not give any religious body a police force. It does not give any cleric power to nullify civil rights. It does not give any private doctrine authority to override constitutional law. It does not allow a church, mosque, synagogue, denomination, religious court, or activist sect to say, “Our rules are God’s rules, therefore the civil law must bow.”

No. That is exactly backwards.

God owns the soul. Caesar does not. But Caesar owns the civil sword. The church does not. Confuse those two things and you do not get holiness. You get tyranny with incense on it.

This is where too many people want to play games. They want religious liberty when they are the minority and religious control when they are the majority. They want Caesar restrained when Caesar is hostile, but deputized when Caesar can be useful. They want the First Amendment as a shield for themselves and a locked gate for everybody else. That is not principle. That is appetite.

And appetite is not law.

The American constitutional order does not say Christianity gets to become civil government and Islam does not. It says no religion gets to become civil government. It says Caesar may not become God, and the priest may not become Caesar. It says the state cannot command worship, and the church cannot seize the sword. It says a man may kneel before God, but he may not force his neighbor to kneel before his tribunal.

That is the answer to Sharia. That is also the answer to every Christian nationalist fever dream that imagines a pastor with prosecutorial power. That is the answer to every bureaucrat who thinks secular ideology should be treated as holy writ. That is the answer to every religious faction that wants its doctrine enforced by civil courts and every civil faction that wants religious conscience crushed under administrative rule.

The line is not Christian versus Muslim. The line is conscience versus coercion.

A Muslim may voluntarily follow Sharia in his personal life where it does not violate American law or the rights of others. He may pray. He may fast. He may eat halal. He may structure his family life according to his beliefs within lawful bounds. He may use voluntary arbitration where the law permits it, just as Christians, Jews, businesses, and private parties may use arbitration. He may write a will consistent with his religious convictions, so long as it complies with civil law. He may persuade. He may preach. He may live according to his conscience.

But he may not impose religious penalties. He may not reduce a woman’s civil standing because his religious code says so. He may not override American courts. He may not use religious authority to coerce the unwilling. He may not establish a parallel legal regime that claims supremacy over constitutional rights. He may not punish apostasy, dissent, blasphemy, disobedience, or unbelief through civil force. He may not make the mosque a courthouse or the imam a magistrate.

And before anyone starts clapping too loudly, the Christian needs to hear the same sermon.

A Christian may believe adultery is sin. He may preach that it is sin. A church may discipline members for it. A family may order itself around biblical conviction. A citizen may advocate laws rooted in moral truth. But the Christian may not demand that every sin become a crime merely because Scripture condemns it. The pastor does not get a jail. The deacon board does not get subpoena power. The church covenant is not the state code. Excommunication is not incarceration. Church discipline is not civil punishment. The pulpit is not the bench.

That distinction matters because God and Caesar do not govern the same thing in the same way.

God commands the conscience. Caesar restrains civil disorder. God judges the heart. Caesar judges conduct. God sees lust, hatred, envy, unbelief, pride, idolatry, blasphemy, greed, and secret rebellion. Caesar cannot govern all that without becoming a monster. Caesar can punish theft, assault, fraud, murder, abuse, coercion, perjury, breach of contract, and violations of civil peace. Caesar can keep courts. Caesar can enforce equal protection. Caesar can punish those who violate the rights of others. Caesar can defend public order.

But Caesar cannot save a soul. Caesar cannot baptize a nation into righteousness. Caesar cannot manufacture virtue by statute. Caesar cannot make men holy. Every time he tries, he produces informants, hypocrites, prisoners, and martyrs.

Likewise, the church cannot enforce civil order by pretending spiritual authority is a substitute for lawful government. The church can preach truth. It can bind and loose within its own fellowship. It can administer sacraments, discipline members, teach doctrine, care for widows, rebuke sin, and call men to repentance. But when it reaches for the civil sword, it is no longer merely shepherding souls. It is grasping at dominion.

And grasping at dominion is precisely where religion becomes dangerous.

So where does Caesar stop and God begin?

Caesar stops at worship. Caesar stops at conscience. Caesar stops at doctrine. Caesar stops at the soul. Caesar has no authority to tell a man whom to pray to, what to believe about eternity, what Scripture means, what church to join, what sermon to preach, what creed to confess, or whether God is God. Caesar may not own the altar. Caesar may not license the Gospel. Caesar may not turn the church into a department of state.

But God does not begin as an excuse for lawlessness. God does not begin as a loophole in the criminal code. God does not begin as a permission slip to harm your neighbor. God does not begin as a private legislature. God does not begin as a religious court claiming power over unwilling citizens. God does not begin as a cleric overruling constitutional rights.

That is the distinction cowardly people avoid because it forces consistency.

If your religious practice requires prayer, worship, fasting, preaching, charity, modesty, moral discipline, sacrificial living, church membership, confession, repentance, or obedience of conscience, the Constitution protects you. If your religious practice requires coercion, assault, fraud, abuse, civil inequality, forced submission, denial of due process, suppression of dissent, or the replacement of constitutional law with sectarian command, the Constitution does not protect you. It restrains you.

That is not religious persecution. That is civilization.

The same rule that keeps Sharia from becoming civil law also keeps government from turning Christianity into a museum exhibit. The same rule that prevents a mosque from becoming a courthouse prevents the state from becoming a church. The same rule that stops a religious tribunal from overriding civil rights also stops a secular bureaucracy from treating Christian conviction as contraband.

This is why the American system, properly understood, is not hostile to religion. It is hostile to tyranny. Religious tyranny. Secular tyranny. Majoritarian tyranny. Bureaucratic tyranny. Judicial tyranny. All of it.

The Constitution does not ask whether the tyrant quotes the Bible, the Quran, a court opinion, a diversity manual, a party platform, or an agency memo. It asks whether power has exceeded its lawful boundary. That is the question. That is always the question. Power is always pious when it wants more power. It always claims necessity. It always claims righteousness. It always says the emergency is too great, the truth too important, the mission too sacred, the cause too urgent, the enemy too dangerous, the people too ignorant, the law too slow.

And every time, the answer must be: show me your authority.

Not your passion. Not your sincerity. Not your theology. Not your grievance. Not your historical wound. Not your moral panic. Not your committee resolution. Not your sacred vocabulary.

Your authority.

Because in a constitutional republic, power must have lawful authority. Religious liberty does not erase that. It depends on it.

The Christian should understand this better than anyone. Christ did not tell Caesar to become the church. He did not tell the apostles to seize Rome’s courts. He did not tell Peter to build a police department. In fact, when Peter reached for the sword, Christ told him to put it away. The Kingdom of God is not built by commandeering Caesar’s machinery and stamping a cross on the letterhead.

At the same time, Christ did not tell the faithful to give Caesar everything. “Render unto Caesar” is not a blank check. The coin may belong to Caesar, but the soul belongs to God. The tax may be Caesar’s, but worship is God’s. Civil order may be Caesar’s responsibility, but conscience is not Caesar’s property.

That is the balance modern America is losing.

On one side, there are secular authoritarians who want religious conviction driven out of public life. They want Christians to obey quietly, vote silently, speak timidly, and pretend moral questions can be separated from faith. They invoke “separation of church and state” as though it means separation of religious citizens from government. It does not. The Constitution forbids an established church. It does not require an established atheism. Religious citizens do not surrender their convictions at the ballot box.

On the other side, there are religious authoritarians who want civil government to enforce their preferred theology. They want Caesar converted into their denominational enforcer. They want public law to do the work of discipleship. They want the state to punish what the church has failed to persuade. That is not faithfulness. That is laziness with a badge.

Both sides are wrong. Both sides are dangerous. Both sides want to steal something.

The secularist wants to steal God’s jurisdiction over conscience. The theocrat wants to steal Caesar’s jurisdiction over civil law.

No.

Caesar is not God. The church is not Caesar. The Constitution is not Scripture. Scripture is not the state code. The courthouse is not the sanctuary. The sanctuary is not the courthouse.

Keep the lines clear or prepare to lose both liberty and order.

That is why the answer to Sharia must be principled, not panicked. If a Muslim says, “Sharia is part of my religion,” the answer is: then practice it voluntarily within the limits of American law. If he says, “Sharia is law,” the answer is: not here, not as civil law, not over unwilling citizens, and not above the Constitution. If he says, “God commands it,” the answer is: you may obey God with your own conscience, but you may not conscript your neighbor by force.

And if a Christian makes the same kind of claim, the answer must be the same.

That is the test of whether we actually believe in religious liberty or merely want privilege for our side.

Religious liberty is not a tribal trophy. It is a constitutional principle rooted in the nature of man, the limits of government, and the sovereignty of God. It recognizes that man is more than a taxpayer, more than a voter, more than a subject, more than a client of the state. Man bears the image of God. Therefore Caesar must be limited.

But man is also fallen. Therefore religious institutions must be limited when they reach for civil power.

That is the part the pious power-seekers always forget. Sin does not vanish when a man quotes Scripture. Ambition does not become holy because it wears vestments. Coercion does not become worship because somebody says “God told me.” Injustice does not become righteousness because a religious court approved it. Oppression does not become sacred because it is old, traditional, or wrapped in doctrine.

A religious code may be part of a religion. But the moment it claims civil supremacy, coerces the unwilling, overrides constitutional rights, or tries to replace the rule of law, it is no longer protected religious exercise. It has become an attempted government.

If it violates the lawful rights of another person, it is not protected religious liberty. If it claims civil supremacy over constitutional law, it is not protected religious liberty. If it coerces the unwilling, it is not protected religious liberty. If it demands the state enforce sectarian doctrine as sectarian doctrine, it is not protected religious liberty.

It is an attempted usurpation.

Call it what it is.

The believer’s duty is to obey God. The citizen’s duty is to obey lawful authority. When those duties collide, conscience may require resistance. There are times when men must say, as the apostles did, “We ought to obey God rather than men.” But that is not a magic phrase that turns every personal preference into martyrdom. It is not a skeleton key for evading neutral laws. It is not a license to injure others. It is not a blank check for religious factions to build parallel governments.

Civil disobedience may be morally necessary when Caesar commands what God forbids or forbids what God commands. But civil disobedience accepts that Caesar may impose civil consequences. It does not pretend that religious conviction automatically dissolves the law.

That is the mature distinction. That is the adult conversation. And that is where the article must plant its flag.

We do not solve this by saying Christianity is allowed and Islam is not. We solve it by saying God alone owns the conscience, and no religion owns the civil law.

That sentence will irritate everybody who needs irritating.

It will irritate the anti-Christian secularist because it says Caesar does not own the soul.

It will irritate the Islamic supremacist because it says Sharia does not own the courthouse.

It will irritate the Christian theocrat because it says the church does not own the sword.

It will irritate the bureaucratic priesthood because it says administrative power is not divine revelation.

Good.

A principle that offends only your enemies is probably not a principle. It is probably a team slogan.

The American settlement, at its best, is not moral neutrality. That is impossible. Law always reflects moral judgment. The question is not whether morality influences law. Of course it does. Murder is illegal because human life has value. Theft is illegal because property rights matter. Perjury is illegal because truth matters. Fraud is illegal because deception destroys justice. Abuse is illegal because the strong may not prey on the weak.

The real question is whether civil law is enacted through constitutional authority for legitimate civil purposes, or whether a religious institution gets to bypass republican government by declaring its doctrine supreme.

The first is law.

The second is theocracy.

And no republic survives by allowing little theocracies to sprout inside it like weeds.

That is where Caesar stops and God begins. Caesar stops when he reaches for the soul. God begins before Caesar ever existed. But the religious man stops when he reaches for Caesar’s sword without lawful authority. He may preach. He may persuade. He may worship. He may obey. He may suffer. He may vote. He may advocate. He may form communities of faith. He may order his own life under God.

But he may not rule his neighbor by religious decree.

That is the line.

Draw it hard. Draw it clean. Draw it without apology.

Because the moment we blur it, somebody will step across it. And when they do, they will not announce themselves as tyrants. They will announce themselves as victims, reformers, prophets, experts, guardians, patriots, or servants of God.

Power always arrives wearing a costume.

The Constitution exists to make it show identification.

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