Every Fourth of July, I find myself looking up at the fireworks and thinking not just about the rockets’ red glare, but about the freedom that makes them possible. Independence Day isn’t merely a day off work, a parade, or a backyard barbecue. It’s a reminder that freedom is a gift – one secured by sacrifice, and one that calls us to live with gratitude and purpose.

I’m thankful for Independence Day because it tells the story of courage. Men and women stood up against tyranny, believing that liberty was worth the price. As the Declaration says, they pledged “their Lives, their Fortunes and their sacred Honor.” That kind of courage inspires me every time I feel tempted to shrink back from what’s right.

But more than that, Independence Day reminds me that freedom itself is rooted in something higher. The founders spoke of rights “endowed by their Creator.” Our freedom isn’t merely the invention of men –it’s woven into God’s design for humanity.

As Scripture declares:

“Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” – 2 Corinthians 3:17 (KJV)

And Jesus said:

“If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” – John 8:36 (KJV)

True freedom isn’t just political – it’s spiritual. I’m thankful that in Christ, I am free from the guilt of sin, free to live boldly for Him, and free to speak truth in love, even in a world that sometimes tries to silence it.

So this Independence Day, I’ll wave my flag, watch the fireworks, and pray that God preserves this land.

But most of all, I’ll thank Him for the freedom He’s given me, both as an American and as a child of God.

Because freedom, like faith, is worth celebrating.

Message Jack Sotallaro

Share

Leave a comment