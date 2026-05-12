Republicans were tolerable when they were in the minority. Not impressive. Not courageous. Not even particularly useful. But tolerable. They gave good speeches. They filed angry amendments. They voted for symbolic resolutions they knew would never become law. They denounced Obamacare, spending, surveillance abuse, agency lawlessness, weaponized justice, and the slow strangulation of constitutional government. They pounded tables. They sent fundraising emails. They told the base that the only thing standing between America and constitutional restoration was the next election. Give us the House. Give us the Senate. Give us the White House. Give us the Court. Give us the gavel. Give us the pen. Give us the power.

Then the people did.

And they blew it. Bigly.

That is the unforgivable part. Not that Republicans failed while chained to the floor by a Democrat majority. Not that they lost a fight they were never permitted to enter. Not that they were outnumbered, outmaneuvered, outvoted, or outgunned. No. The unforgivable part is that they finally had the machinery and discovered they preferred the microphone. They had the House. They had the Senate. They had the executive branch. They had a Supreme Court that was at least halfway capable of remembering the Constitution existed before the administrative state declared itself king. And what did they do? They preened. They postured. They appeared on television. They formed caucuses. They issued statements. They became very brave in committee hearings and very delicate when the question turned from “Who did this?” to “Who goes to prison?”

That is why Republican voters are angry. Not confused. Not misled. Not hysterical. Angry. Because they were promised opposition and got theater. They were promised restoration and got branding. They were promised constitutional government and got a red-team version of managed decline.

The Republican Party is not a party in the old sense. It is a hostage negotiation conducted by tribes that barely tolerate one another. There are the donor-class Republicans, who believe the Constitution begins with corporate tax treatment and ends with foreign policy lunacy. There are the television Republicans, who are always one segment away from saving America and always one vote short of doing anything real. There are the consultant Republicans, who lose races professionally and then invoice the corpse. There are the Senate Republicans, who move with the urgency of a sedated turtle and the moral courage of wet cardboard. And then there are the base voters, the people who actually believed the platform, actually meant the promises, and actually expected the men they elected to use power once they had it.

Silly them.

The House, for all its faults, occasionally remembers that it exists for something more than cable-news B-roll. It investigates. It exposes. It drags documents into daylight. It sometimes acts like a coequal branch of government rather than an internship program for think-tank fellows. But the Senate? The Senate is where good ideas are taken to be embalmed. The Senate is where reform goes to receive a flag-folded funeral. The Senate is where “principle” is spoken in deep voices and then quietly strangled in the cloakroom. The Senate Republican leadership class has perfected the art of sounding disappointed by the very outcomes it engineered. They do not lose by accident. They lose by temperament.

And that brings us to the question that should still burn through every Republican stump speech, every fundraising letter, every “rule of law” sermon, and every Sunday-show face pulled into a serious expression for the cameras: why, after all of it, are so many of the powerful still untouched?

Comey walks. Brennan walks. Clapper walks. McCabe walks. Strzok walks. Page walks. Rosenstein walks. Wray walks. Garland walks. Some were fired, some sued, some cashed in, some wrote books, some landed media gigs, some became expert witnesses in the permanent Washington morality play. But prison? No. Criminal accountability? Almost none. A real reckoning? Don’t be childish. That is for people without institutional friends.

The most concrete criminal conviction to come out of the Russia-probe-origin lane was Kevin Clinesmith, the former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to altering an email connected to a Carter Page FISA application. DOJ said he pleaded guilty to a false-statement offense stemming from altering an email used in connection with a FISA submission. He received probation, not prison. Meanwhile, the Durham investigation’s trial cases against Michael Sussmann and Igor Danchenko ended in acquittals, which is not a minor detail. It is the brutal courtroom fact that separates public suspicion from criminal punishment. AP summarized the Durham record plainly: one conviction, and the two cases Durham took to trial ended in full acquittals.

That does not mean nothing happened. It means the system found a way to convert institutional misconduct into procedural regret. The DOJ inspector general identified serious problems in the Carter Page FISA process, including 17 significant inaccuracies and omissions across the four FISA applications. Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified that the Crossfire Hurricane team failed to share relevant information with DOJ decisionmakers, resulting in applications that made the probable-cause showing look stronger than it was. That is not nothing. That is not “move along.” That is a premier federal law-enforcement agency taking an intrusive surveillance tool to a secret court and feeding that court a record infected by omissions, inaccuracies, and bureaucratic malpractice.

But here comes the catch, and it is the catch Washington uses like a skeleton key. The IG also did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias caused the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, and found that the initial opening had adequate factual predication under FBI rules. That sentence became the establishment’s escape hatch. The failures were real, but not provably criminal. The misconduct was serious, but not neatly indictable. The process was abused, but the intent could not be pinned down beyond a reasonable doubt against the senior people the public wanted in the dock. And once Washington can say “bad judgment,” “process failure,” “insufficient evidence,” or “no provable intent,” the knives go back in the drawer.

This is where the average citizen gets the lesson. If you lie on a form, miss a filing, mishandle paperwork, or offend the wrong regulator, the government becomes a theological institution dedicated to the doctrine of your guilt. But if a federal agency mishandles surveillance tied to a presidential campaign, corrupts the factual picture before a secret court, and spends years laundering political suspicion through classified authority and media-friendly innuendo, suddenly everyone becomes very careful. Suddenly intent matters. Suddenly standards matter. Suddenly prosecutors discover restraint. Suddenly “norms” appear, wearing a little robe and carrying a scented candle.

And yes, there are viable legal reasons broader prosecutions did not happen. Criminal law is not a rage valve. It requires statutes, elements, evidence, admissible proof, intent, jurisdiction, and juries willing to convict. Much of the conduct is buried inside classified programs, interagency judgments, FISA procedures, intelligence assessments, and discretionary calls. A bad investigation is not automatically a crime. A dishonest public statement is not automatically a prosecutable false statement. A terrible decision by an agency head is not automatically obstruction. A biased text message is not automatically a conspiracy. A corrupt-looking process may be morally outrageous and politically disqualifying while still being a lousy criminal case. That is the law. That is real.

But it is not the whole truth.

The whole truth is that Washington’s legal caution is highly selective. When the target is outside the club, theory becomes indictment. Novel becomes normal. Stretch becomes strategy. Process crimes become scalps. Venue becomes weapon. Leaks become atmosphere. The punishment begins long before trial. But when the target is inside the club, everything slows down. Every ambiguity is sacred. Every evidentiary gap is fatal. Every institutional interest is suddenly important. Every prosecution must be perfect before it is even attempted. The same people who can produce a 90-page theory of liability against a political enemy suddenly cannot locate a charging memo when the suspect owns a credential, a pension, a security clearance, and three friends on every Sunday show.

That is why the New York prosecution of Trump still sits in the public mind like a splinter. Trump was convicted in May 2024 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and later sentenced to an unconditional discharge, leaving the conviction in place but imposing no jail time or fine; he appealed the conviction. His supporters look at that and ask the obvious question: so this system can build a felony case over business records tied to hush money bookkeeping, but somehow cannot find its way through years of Russia-probe misconduct, FISA failures, media leaks, intelligence gamesmanship, and bureaucratic deception? That question is not going away because it is not merely a legal question. It is a legitimacy question.

And legitimacy is what the Republican Party keeps failing to understand.

The problem is not simply that Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Rosenstein, Wray, and Garland are not all in prison. Some of those cases may not be criminally chargeable. Some may be more political than prosecutorial. Some may be impossible to prove without classified evidence or witness cooperation the government cannot or will not produce. Fine. Say that. Own that. Tell the people the truth. Explain the elements. Explain the evidentiary burden. Explain why a thing can be outrageous without being indictable. Explain why firing, declassification, pension reform, civil liability, contempt, impeachment, appropriations warfare, FISA restructuring, and agency demolition may be more realistic remedies than criminal trials.

But Republicans do not do that. They sell prison and deliver hearings. They sell accountability and deliver letters. They sell “bombshells” and deliver footnotes. They pound the table, then fund the agency. They denounce the abuse, then reauthorize the tool. They call the bureaucracy tyrannical, then invite its leadership to testify respectfully and go home comfortably. They yell about the two-tier justice system, then preserve the architecture that makes it possible.

Birds of a feather, indeed.

Democrats understand power. That is one of the most irritating things about them. They may be wrong, reckless, unconstitutional, dishonest, cynical, and willing to vote while holding their noses against the stink, but they understand power. They know how to move as a bloc. They know how to protect their people. They know how to punish enemies. They know how to use institutions, staff, courts, agencies, nonprofits, media, academia, and narrative as one long spear. Republicans, by contrast, often behave as if governing is a podcast panel with better lighting. They confuse complaint with combat. They confuse exposure with victory. They confuse being right with winning.

That is why the Uniparty accusation sticks. Not because Republicans and Democrats believe exactly the same things. They do not. Not because there are no real differences. There are. The accusation sticks because when the fundamental privileges of the ruling class are threatened, Washington suddenly remembers how to be bipartisan. The public may get scandal. It may get hearings. It may get a few resignations. It may get a strongly worded report. It may get enough red meat to keep the crowd from leaving the arena. But actual punishment for the credentialed class? Actual institutional fear? Actual consequences that make the next bureaucrat think twice before turning state power into a political weapon? That almost never comes.

The public notices. The public is not stupid. The public sees grandmothers marched through the system while officials who presided over national disasters retire into consulting contracts. The public sees pastors, small-business owners, gun owners, parents, pro-lifers, whistleblowers, and political outsiders treated as if every paperwork error reveals a criminal soul. Then the public sees Washington insiders commit “mistakes,” “lapses,” “failures,” “misjudgments,” and “errors in process.” The vocabulary changes depending on who is standing at the defendant’s table.

That is the scandal beneath the scandal.

A constitutional republic cannot survive on selective ferocity. It cannot have one standard for citizens and another for agencies. It cannot have one meaning of “rule of law” when the accused is unfashionable and another when the accused spent thirty years collecting badges, clearances, titles, and invitations to Georgetown dinner parties. The law must either bind the governors as tightly as the governed, or it is not law. It is costume. It is ceremony. It is velvet rope tyranny with better stationery.

So yes, there are viable reasons why prosecutions failed, never came, or never could be brought. Some are legal. Some are evidentiary. Some are procedural. Some are practical. Some are even legitimate. But there is also a darker reason, and everyone knows it even if they are too polite to say it in committee: the system does not like prosecuting itself. It will discipline a functionary. It will sacrifice a lawyer. It will accept a probationary offering from the lower altar. But it will not willingly drag the high priests into the street.

That is why I am still pissed at the Republican Party.

Not because Democrats are innocent. They are not. Not because the bureaucracy is trustworthy. It is not. Not because every allegation is provable. It is not. I am pissed because Republicans keep asking for power as if they intend to use it, then act shocked when their voters expect exactly that. I am pissed because they campaign like constitutional warriors and govern like museum docents. I am pissed because they know the administrative state is too powerful, too insulated, too political, and too comfortable, yet they preserve it, fund it, flatter it, and occasionally scold it for the cameras.

The answer is not another hearing. The answer is not another fundraising email with “BOMBSHELL” in the subject line. The answer is not another senator furrowing his brow while a bureaucrat smirks through prepared testimony. The answer is structural: declassify aggressively, reform or abolish abused authorities, strip pensions for proven misconduct, create private causes of action for victims of unlawful surveillance, narrow FISA access, punish false submissions to secret courts, fire agency leadership that hides records, impeach officers who weaponize power, defund offices that obstruct oversight, and stop pretending that sternly worded letters are instruments of government.

Power unused is permission.

The Republican Party was hired to stop the machine, not narrate its operation. It was hired to govern, not perform. It was hired to restore constitutional limits, not explain why restoration is procedurally complicated. If Republicans cannot do that, they should stop asking the country for majorities. Because the base has heard the speeches. The base has watched the hearings. The base has read the reports. The base has seen enough villains retire rich, enough cowards retire comfortable, and enough “fighters” retire to cable contracts.

Birds of a feather?

Yes.

And the cage is starting to look crowded.

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