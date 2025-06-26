Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Alford Drinkwater
18h

A free country is much more subject to spying, and technology theft than a totalitarian country. A totalitarian country will never produce the advancements that a free country will produce. Thus the totalitarian country must steal from the free country. And the free country must recognize its weakness and make correction where needed. This has been going on for decades and we have made precious few adjustments to mitigate the problem. In fact, our last president and his family were taking payoffs to let China run wild in the US. The Biden family took money and delivered nothing in return except influence. The Bidens delivered nothing else, no widgets, no software, no real estate, nothing but influence. Where is the law?

Jana
20h

Totally agree with what you wrote! And I'll add a few comments.

One big reason China struggles with innovation is because the system actively discourages it. Even though China isn't pure communist anymore, the CCP still promotes conformity over actual thinking. That works great for building bridges on time, but it's terrible for producing inventors, thinkers, and revolutionary scientists. My parents grew up in China in the 70s and 80s, and they’ve told me about how the education system was more about indoctrination than inspiration.

I mean, just look at the Nobel Prizes. China only has 5 or so (or was it fewer?) mainland-based Nobel Prize winners. That shows something. The Chinese who have made groundbreaking contributions had to leave the mainland to do it because the environment inside China simply doesn't support free and independent thinking. Basically if you think too much outside the ideological box, you get boxed in.

Anyway, I agree that China is a far more dangerous threat to the US than Russia right now. The US needs to stop playing nice and hoping China will be a cooperative global partner. It won’t. The CCP doesn’t play by the rules, and they’re not interested in friendship. Great post, Mr. Jack!

