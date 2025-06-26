According to the Democrats, we should be careful of Russia, Russia, Russia. And even though they chant it continuously, they are, as usual, wrong. Russia shouldn't be at the top of our peer enemies list. That position should be held by China.

All during the cold war and beyond, Russia did everything it could to undermine the American government and to destroy our way of life. They not only didn't succeed, the USSR went extinct as a result.

Not so with the Chinese, whose flirtation with pure communism ended when Mao did. What didn't end was China's belief that they were destined to rule Earth. The Chinese have stolen American technology, used slave labor to get costs low enough to make outsourcing manufacturing to them profitable, and generally paid westerners to sell their country's secrets.

That's not to say that we haven't spied on them, because we have when possible. It's just that they're in a position that makes theft of technology necessary. It's one reason why they send so many students to the US to study, the students are oftentimes spies, and the theft of intellectual property is necessary, not only because they're behind in the world of technology, but also as a result of a lack of an inventive mindset among their people.

Their society has, for thousands of years, been a feudal society where change did not come easily if at all. Those in power resisted change and those not in power did not have the resources to be curious. That's not to say that some of the Chinese serfs (probably not the correct term) didn't wish for a better life and would have welcomed some invention that would make their lives easier, it's just that the workers did not have the skills or the opportunity to deliver the technological changes needed to convert their society.

That is until 1912, when the last emperor abdicated. From then until 1949 there were continuous wars between factions. Finally in 1949 Mao Zedong's Chinese Communist Party defeated Chiang Kai-Shek's Koumintang party and took over mainland China, establishing the People's Republic of China (PRC). Chiang Kai-Shek and his followers went to Taiwan, where they are to this day. It wasn't until the 1980s that China started their modernization programs, stealing western technology and intellectual property.

In today’s world, Russia is much inferior as a power center than they were in their heyday as a superpower. China on the other hand has increased their power and reach immensely since the 1980s, to a point where today the Chinese economy is second only to the US, and their military is gaining ground on the US military very quickly.

One of the tools the Chinese have used in the past is to purchase land near military bases. They use this land to create "bases" from which they can monitor overseas Chinese citizens, control their programs to influence academic, cultural, and political activity, and to monitor open communication sources to collect open-source or sensitive intelligence.

Having property near a military base or installation allows the Chinese access to base personnel for targeting to use as intelligence sources. The Chinese call this activity asymmetric political warfare, and it's one of the strategies they depend on.

Several Chinese-sponsored or affiliated organizations have been identified by US government agencies and academic institutions as playing roles in influencing, subverting, or monitoring activities within US universities – often under the umbrella of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department (UFWD).

These organizations often aim to promote CCP narratives, monitor or suppress dissent (especially among Chinese students), acquire research and technology, and influence academic policy and discourse. Some of these organizations are listed here. The list is not comprehensive.

Confucius Institutes, whose published purpose is to promote Chinese language and culture. The problem is they are accused of promoting CCP-friendly narratives while censoring topics like Tibet, Taiwan, Tiananmen, and Hong Kong. The Confucius Institutes operate on US universities. There is a lack of transparency in their operation. They operate under contracts with the Chinese government (Hanban, now renamed Center for Language Education and Cooperation) and yet are not disclosed as agents of the PRC. Over 100 US universities had Confucius Institutes at their peak; most have now closed due to pressure from Congress and national security warnings. Some (as in the University of Central Arkansas) are still in business or have reopened.

Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA), whose “purpose” is to support Chinese students abroad. Many local CSSA chapters reportedly cooperate with Chinese embassies/consulates. It is believed CSSA monitors dissidents, and organizes protests against events critical of China (e.g., Falun Gong, Tibet, Uyghur discussions). The CSSA allegedly reports on fellow students who criticize the CCP. This organization is not registered as a representative of the PRC.

United Front Work Department (UFWD) – Front Groups under this umbrella orchestrate influence operations through cultural, academic, and business associations. These front groups include:

China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC)

Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC)

Overseas Chinese Affairs Office (now part of UFWD)

These entities often sponsor academic conferences, fund research, or forge exchange partnerships with US institutions to influence curriculum, access research, and promote favorable views of China, and of course act as control points for Chinese spying. All of these entities are under suspicion by the US government, with several court cases under way for theft of trade secrets, grant fraud, and unauthorized technology transfers.

These organizations and groups like them should not be free to do their nefarious tasks here in America. Tell your Congressman and Senators to pass legislation declaring these organizations to be enemy organizations who are not allowed to function here in the US.

As you can see by their history, China is already involved in what they call “asymmetric political warfare” against the US. The ability to purchase or occupy land adjacent to military or government installations only makes the Chinese job of subverting the US easier. Aside from looking where you live to determine if any of these organizations are present, we should ask our representatives in local, state, and federal governments what they are doing to guard against these activities.

It's especially important to have laws limiting who can own property in your state. If China does own property, we need to know what they do there. It's especially important to tell your elected officials to pass legislation forbidding China from owning land adjacent to federal property.

This isn't fear mongering, it's a statement of fact. China does not have our best interests at heart. They probably don't have our best interests anywhere on their radar.

The US must respond to the real and present danger that Chinese involvement and investment in our country is not in our best interests.

Or you can learn Mandarin.

