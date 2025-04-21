Jack’s Substack

3d

An incumbent comes to the election with a five to ten point advantage. That is why they get elected forever. We need term limits in Arkansas. The term limits we used to have were destroyed by a legislator that is now in prison for taking bribes and other corruption.

1d

I especially agree with you on limiting the power and influence of lobbyists. But will the lobbyists ever allow us to limit their influence? How can we get past them? It almost seems hopeless. Almost.

