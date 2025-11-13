Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wm. R. Bridgeman's avatar
Wm. R. Bridgeman
1h

“The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.” - attributed to Alexis de Tocqueville

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
2h

The fixes you point to with church and local participation really start with a moral people. We hope we can go in a direction for child care and other support that will work and move more into productive lives. We had a lady in our community that had a great work ethic, and was willing to keep our children for a very reasonable sum. Her Christain character and work ethic supported her family and ours. Child care should never be supported by government to the point of making it a big business. The shutdown started people screaming about not funding child care. My wife and I did a quick calculation for all the government child care support we received. It came to a total of $0.00.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture