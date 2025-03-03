Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Home
Arkansas Political Blog
Jack Sotallaro Podcast
Archive
Leaderboard
About

February 2025

The 3rd Amendment
More than you know
  
Jack Sotallaro
Sometimes You Get What You Deserve
But Karma is Always Entertaining
  
Jack Sotallaro
1
Here I Go Again
I’m still mad
  
Jack Sotallaro
I’m Mad
You Should Be Too
  
Jack Sotallaro
10
The 2nd Amendment
Defender of the rest
  
Jack Sotallaro
5
The Religious Basis For US Independence
Where this exceptional country comes from
  
Jack Sotallaro
1
The Reason for the 17th Amendment
Did anyone guess state corruption?
  
Jack Sotallaro
2
What is Hate Speech?
Probably not what you think
  
Jack Sotallaro
4

January 2025

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture