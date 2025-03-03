Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Arkansas Political Blog
Jack Sotallaro Podcast
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Just a Quick Note
What we think about the media, the Democrats, and Ukraine
Mar 3
•
Jack Sotallaro
9
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
Just a Quick Note
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025
The 3rd Amendment
More than you know
Feb 27
•
Jack Sotallaro
6
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
The 3rd Amendment
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Sometimes You Get What You Deserve
But Karma is Always Entertaining
Feb 24
•
Jack Sotallaro
8
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
Sometimes You Get What You Deserve
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Here I Go Again
I’m still mad
Feb 20
•
Jack Sotallaro
1
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
Here I Go Again
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
I’m Mad
You Should Be Too
Feb 17
•
Jack Sotallaro
10
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
I’m Mad
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
The 2nd Amendment
Defender of the rest
Feb 13
•
Jack Sotallaro
7
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
The 2nd Amendment
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
The Religious Basis For US Independence
Where this exceptional country comes from
Feb 11
•
Jack Sotallaro
6
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
The Religious Basis For US Independence
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The Reason for the 17th Amendment
Did anyone guess state corruption?
Feb 7
•
Jack Sotallaro
8
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
The Reason for the 17th Amendment
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
What is Hate Speech?
Probably not what you think
Feb 4
•
Jack Sotallaro
6
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
What is Hate Speech?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
January 2025
Waste of Time
The Soap Opera Senate Hearings
Jan 30
•
Jack Sotallaro
6
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
Waste of Time
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The First Amendment to the US Constitution
Our Bill of Rights
Jan 27
•
Jack Sotallaro
4
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
The First Amendment to the US Constitution
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Mark Milley
The one man Junta
Jan 25
•
Jack Sotallaro
19
Share this post
Jack’s Substack
Mark Milley
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts